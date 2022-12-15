NDOLA MAN STONED TO DEATH FOR CLOSING BAR WHILE TWO DRUNK MEN WERE STILL DRINKING

A THIRTY-four year old man of Ndola on the Copperbelt has been stoned to death by two drunk men angry that he closed the bar while they were still drinking.

Fredrick Simbaya of house number 1588 New kaloko Ndola was pronounced dead by doctors at the Ndola Teaching Hospital on Tuesday night with stone-inflicted injuries to his head, a bleeding nose and mouth.

According to reports, Simbaya operated a bar at New Kaloko Market in Ndola.

On Tuesday, after long day of business, Simbaya decided close the bar around 23:00 hours but this did not sit well with two male patrons who have only been identified as David and Emmanuel.

After Simbaya locked the last locked on the bar, furious David like his biblical namesake joined by his colleague resorted to stones, raining the the roof of the drinking place with rocks some of which, unfortunately landed on the victim leading him to collapse.

Simbaya who was in the company of his wife, Dorcus Chewe at the time was rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital while the two patrons staggered away from the scene in search of another bar.

At the hospital, Simbaya lost his life.

After Simbaya was declared dead, police went to the scene of the stoning but the two suspects where nowhere in sight, they have even run from their homes and manhunt has been instituted.

Copperbelt Police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba has confirmed the incident in a statement.