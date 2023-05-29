Ndola man to spend 15 years in jail for sodomising best friend

A 22-YEAR-OLD man of Ndola has been slapped with a 15- year mandatory minimum jail sentence for sodomising his ‘’best friend’’ after getting drunk.

This is in a case Bernard Kaleya was charged with one count of an unnatural offence.

On August 5, 2022, Kaleya sodomised his friend in his bedroom after the two returned home from a drink-up.

During trial in Ndola Magistrate court, a police officer, Moses Sakala, narrated that he received a case of sodomy on the material day while on duty at Chifubu Police Station.

“The case occurred on August 5, 2022 between 10:00 and 17:00 hours in Pamodzi Township,” he said.

Sakala said after the case was reported, he went to the crime scene, the house where the incident happened, where the accused person demonstrated how he was sleeping with his “best friend” on a bed.

He said Kaleya denied committing the offence despite the medical report confirming the incident.

Sakala said the medical report showed that the complainant had some bruises on his back, which confirmed that he was sodomised.

After trial, Kaleya was found guilty and convicted.

However, the trial Magistrate could not pass the sentence as she lacked jurisdiction to impose the 15 years mandatory minimum sentence and committed Kaleya to the high court for sentencing.

And when the matter came up before Ndola High Court, Judge Mary Mulanda, the court, observed that the conviction was safe.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail