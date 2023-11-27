NDOLA MAYOR NABBED FOR THREATENING TO SHOOT WIFE

Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati has been arrested and charged for allegedly threatening to shoot his wife with a pistol after a marital dispute.

Mr Kalyati has been charged with two counts of threatening violence and going armed in a public place. The incident happened on Friday night at Hot Stone Bar and Restaurant, situated at Dola Hill Mall, in full view of onlookers.

Police have confirmed the threatening of violence incident that was reported at Twapia Police Station at 20:13 hours.

In an interview, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the matter was reported by Bernadette Mwape, 39, of house number 7792 Nelson Mandela Road in Kansenshi Township, Ndola.

Mr Hamoonga said Ms Mwape reported that her husband, Mr Kalyati, 46, threatened to kill her together with her friends. Ms Mwape said her husband, who also threatened to shoot himself, produced the gun at the social place.

Zambia Daily Mail