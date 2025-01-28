NDOLA NURSE ATTEMPST TO TAKE HER OWN LIFE



…laments being left out in recruitments despite being a volunteer for four years.



A 30 years old nurse in Mushili, ndola was rescued by neighbours after attempting to take her own life by hanging.





The neighbours suspected something going on after she can back from clinic where she volunteers shading tears, entered her house closed all the windows and locked herself inside the house. they had to break the door to her there were inside the house and found her trying to hang herself.





In a cry voice,she cried, “This is the Fourth time am being left out, today I witnessed some nurses who recently graduated celebrating their deployment”.





She further said I have even been volunteering for three years with good records at the facility.