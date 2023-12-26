NDOLA PF TO HOLD RENEWAL PROGRAMME

RE: PATRIOTIC FRONT NDOLA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY CONF



With reference to the above captioned subject matter, I would like to notify Political Party in Ndola Central Constituency will be holding a constituenc 13 January, 2024 at the pf provincial secretariat in Dolla Hill Ndola



The expected number of PF Members attending is 200 people to be drawn wards. Our meeting will be held indoors and all security measures have bee in place



Your positive consideration will be highly appreciated