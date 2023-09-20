NDOLA POLITICIANS EXCHANGE BLOWS OVER LAND

Police in Ndola District on the Copperbelt have arrested UPND Kawama Ward Development Committee Chairperson Pumulo Liswaniso and three others for assaulting PF Kawama Ward Councilor Francis Kabwe over land wrangles.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba says the WDC chairperson together with Abraham Kakwele , Singoyi and a Mr. Mwilye are said to have beaten the councilor after stopping them from demarcating a piece of land in the area.

The quartet was arrested after being reported by the victim.

Meanwhile, the Ndola City Council could not comment on the matter stating that they were waiting for details.

Diamond TV