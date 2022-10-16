NDOLA PROPHET INTRODUCES MIRACLE MONEY BAGS.

Hundreds of Ndola residents mostly women yesterday afternoon flocked to Prophet Direct One (Pethias Mwewa)’s church to buy themselves Instant Miracle Money bags which resemble coffins at K500 each. According to the prophet, once someone buys the small bags, money will always be in the bag.

Those that bought them yesterday are testifying that the bags are really strangely having alot of money which does not finish even if someone is buying a lot of items. He says even none members are free to buy and use them.