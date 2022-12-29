NDOLA PROPHET SAYS HE WON’T STOP SELLING ANNOINTED PANTS TO WOMEN



Ndola Based Clergyman Prophet Frank By-Fire said he came up with anointed panties in order to help women who are barren to conceive.

“It wasn’t my own making, I was inspired to do this. I actually had a dream. So once a barren woman wears this pant continuous for for a month, she can’t take more than two months to conceive.”, said the prophet adding that one pant goes at K450. He said hundreds of once barren women who purchased the pants last year are now mothers and so applies to those who were not married.

“It also applies to the unmarried women, if one buys and wears it for a month, two months can’t pass without her finding a suitable man and within a year of their marriage, that couple must have a child. Therefore, I won’t stop selling for am helping our women”, he said.