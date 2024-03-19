NDOLA RETAILERS STRUGGLING TO SALE MEALIE-MEAL DUE TO CHEPAER ZNS EAGLE BRAND

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

The availability of the K230 per 25-kilogram bag Zambia National Service-ZNS mealie meal has left various small retail shops in Ndola with mealie meal stocks of other brands that are failing to sale.

A check by Phoenix News revealed that small retail shops have had less traffic from mealie meal customers who prefer the ZNS mealie meal.

The check also established that most retail outlets such as ShopRite have sufficient stock of various mealie meal brands.

While ZNS Eagles mealie meal was also available in the morning, shelves were empty by afternoon following rash purchases by members of the public.

Some traders have also attributed the slow clearance of mealie meal stocks to an increase in pricing from K250 to K320 by different milling companies.

PHOENIX NEWS