Ndola Teacher Dies 2 Weeks After Her Marriage

RESIDENTS of Ndola’s Pamodzi residential area as well as the community of Chawama Primary School on the Copperbelt are battling shock and heart-sinking sorrow after the sudden death of a 29 year old well-loved newly-recruited teacher who died two weeks after her marriage.

For Grace Mkandawire, 2022 was a year of joyous achievements as she found herself on government payroll after the mass teacher recruitment exercise, got baptised on Christmas day before marrying the man of her dreams on December 31.

In November, she had her traditional prenuptial ceremony of Chilangamulilo before celebrating her birthday on January 1, 2023.

However, on Friday 13, exactly two weeks after her marraige ceremony, the former Nkana College of Education suddenly collapsed while at home in Kalulushi were she was due to be transferred to join her husband.

She was rushed to Kalulushi General Hospital before being evacuate to Kitwe Central Hospital where she was eventually pronounced dead the same day.

Grace who had been a committed member of the United Church of Zambia where she had even baptised was returned to the church for the final time for her funeral service.

The atmosphere of UCZ Trinity congregation in Kalulushi was sombre with scores of grieving faces.

“My love, you always encouraged me to be strong. The companion we had was sweet. I’ll dearly miss you, my love,” Grace’s grieving husband Enock Kasakula said in a tribute.

Her parents described her as a friend who had just left a lot of significant memories in their lives.

By Walusungu Silweya

Kalemba January 18, 2023