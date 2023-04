DEATH NOTICE:

Ndola Teaching Hospital radiographer Venilidah Mukamba has passed on after a sudden illness.

She once worked at UTH before she joined the NTH on the Copperbelt.



Some few days ago, she visited the husband in Lusaka and traveled back to Ndola yesterday where she fell ill and rushed to the hospital by her maid. Shortly afterwards, she died at Ndola Teaching Hospital.



Ms Mukamba was also in the final year of study at Levy Mwanawasa Medical School where she was pursuing public health.