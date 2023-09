NDOLA UPND DONATES FLOOR TILES TO CHIPOKOTA MAYAMBA CLINIC.



In commemoration of the 2 years anniversary since the UPND formed government, our district executive has donated 50 boxes of tiles to our health facility to improve it’s outlook.



And my office will also donate 35 more boxes of tiles to supplement the efforts shown by our district executive. We are grateful for this gesture and we will ensure that it is put to it’s intended purpose.



Hon. Llyod Lubosha MP



Chifubu constituency