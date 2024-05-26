NDOLA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR MURDERING HER HUSBAND USING A HOE

A 30 year old woman of Ndola on the Copperbelt has been detained by Police for murdering her husband HARRISON MALISAWA after a marital dispute.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner PEACEWELL MWEEMBA says ESTHER MUSONDA is alleged to have denied her husband entery to their house.

Mr. MWEEMBA said the deceased however forced himself into the house and later the couple had a fight.

He has told ZNBC News in Kitwe that the deceased picked a hoe but was overpowered by his wife who later grabbed it from him and hit him on the head twice.

The victim sustained deep cuts on the head and died on the spot

Mr. MWEEMBA said the incident happened at Kambowa area in Masaiti district.