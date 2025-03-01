NDOLA WOMAN BEATS HER HUSBAND TO DEATH FOR MISUSING HIS FEBRUARY SALARY



A 29 year old woman of Ndola, has beaten her 30 year husband to death for misusing his February salary.

Police say Rozaria Nsengele is reported to have fought with her husband, Geoffrey Katandula, last Monday between 15:30 hours and 22:00 hours, before the man later died after sustaining bruises on his neck and hands.

It is reported that after getting his salary, the man went to town to withdraw and squandered all his money on beer without bringing anything home and that’s how his wife fought him to death. Sad.





Picture: Rozaria Nsengele fighting her husband over money.