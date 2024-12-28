Ndola woman catches rapist off guard, delivers him to police



A BRAVE woman of Ndola has turned herself from a victim of gang-rape to a victor after she cleverly manipulated one of her attackers, convincing him to accompany her home under the guise of romantic feelings, and then delivered him straight into the arms of justice.





On evening of December 25, when Christian faithfuls were concluding the celebrations of the reported birthday of Jesus Christ, a gang of five men accosted two ladies who were returning from escorting a colleague.





The men, fueled by lust violence and animalistic sexual urges, demanded that the women submit to their depraved desires.



As the gang was trying to force matters, one of the women found an opportunity and ran, disappearing in the loadshedded December darkness of Ndola.





But unable to flee, the victim remained at the mercy of the criminals who took turns raping her and subjecting her to unnatural sexual acts.



After the ordeal, the victim managed to convince the last rapist, Shadreck Kaira, 20, to assist her, pretending that she was interested in pursuing a relationship with him.





Kaira, duped by the victim’s ruse, agreed to escort her home and raped again before arriving.



Upon arriving at her home, the victim offered Kaira a bath and while he was showering, she discreetly alerted her neighbors, who promptly came to her rescue.





The neighbours plucked the rapists from the bathroom with painful slaps and kicks that transformed his stiff rod into little shrinking carrot by the time he was handed over to police.



Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed Kaira’s arrest, praising the victim’s bravery and quick thinking.





He said four of Kaira’s accomplices remain at large, and a manhunt is underway to bring them to justice.



By Noel Iyombwa



Kalemba December 28, 2024