Ndola woman delivers 4 babies

A TWENTY-nine year old woman of Kaloko Township in Ndola on the Copperbelt has given birth to four babies.

Thabita Mwamba delivered the quadruplets in the Ndola Teaching Hospital this morning.

The four babies were born within 10:12 hours to 10:15 hours this morning.

Only one of the four infants weighing between 1.4 to 1.6 kilograms between is male.

The health facility confirmed the multiple birth on its Facebook page.