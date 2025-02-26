NDOLA WOMAN DETAINED FOR ALLEGED MURDER OF HUSBAND



Police in Ndola have detained a woman in connection with the suspected murder of her husband, a case that has shocked residents of Nkwazi Compound.





The victim, identified as 30-year-old Geoffrey Katandula, was allegedly beaten to death by his wife, Rozaria Nsengele, on the evening of February 17, 2025.





According to a police report, the couple had an altercation earlier that afternoon, which was briefly interrupted by a neighbor, Beatrice Mulenga. However, the confrontation escalated later in the day, with Katandula reportedly locking himself inside their home, leaving his wife outside.





Concerned by the situation, Beatrice’s husband forced the door open upon his return, only to discover Katandula unresponsive. The matter was initially reported as a “Brought In Dead” case, with Rozaria claiming her husband had consumed a toxic substance.





However, suspicions arose when doctors examining the body noticed unexplained bruises on Katandula’s neck and hands. This prompted his relatives to alert the police, leading to a formal investigation.





A postmortem conducted by Dr. Petrenko confirmed that Katandula died from a fatal throat injury, raising further doubts about the initial suicide claim.





Police have since opened a docket for suspected murder and taken Rozaria into custody for further questioning.





Authorities have assured the public that investigations are ongoing, urging anyone with additional information to come forward.