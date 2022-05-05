NDOLA WOMAN DRAGGED TO COURT FOR ALLEGEDLY POURING HOT WATER ON PRIVATE PARTS OF HUBBY’S GIRLFRIEND

A Ndola woman has been dragged to court for allegedly pouring boiling water on the private parts of her husband’s girlfriend.

This is in the case in which Lucy Tembo is charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

When the matter came up before Ndola senior resident Magistrate Peggy Banda for explanation of the charge, Tembo said she understood the charge.

Magistrate Banda adjourned the matter to May 18, 2022 for another mention.

It is alleged that the victim went to confront Tembo’s husband after she was divorced by her husband for allegedly cheating on him.

However, during the confrontation, Tembo allegedly got boiling water from the stove and poured it on the victim’s private parts.

But Tembo told police officers at the time of her arrest that the incident was an accident as she did not intend to cause harm to the victim.

“When the two ladies were fighting, a pot of hot water fell and hit the victim’s private parts,” said a relative who did not want to be named.

She said the victim was in hospital for eight months as the wounds were serious.

About two years ago, the Ndola High Court sentenced two women to 18 years simple imprisonment each for inserting a bottle into another woman’s private parts, after they suspected her of having an affair with a husband of one of the convicts.

