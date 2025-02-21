Ndozo lodge owner received over $3.5 million in a day, court hears!

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has heard how Ndozo Lodge proprietor Chrint Sichamba received over $3.5 million in his business bank account in a single day, allegedly as proceeds of crime.

The court has also heard how different amounts ranging from $3 million, $800,000, and $300,000, among others were deposited into his accounts.

An arresting officer from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Clement Chipasha, testified that the funds were received in business accounts belonging to Mulozi Trading Limited and Ndozo Lodge, both owned by Mr. Sichamba.

The witness further revealed that based on documents collected from the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), Ndozo Lodge owned nine motor vehicles, six of which were suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Additionally, Mr. Sichamba personally owned six vehicles, his wife had five, and his son David had four.

Mulozi Trading Limited owned 34 vehicles, with 31 suspected to be linked to criminal proceeds.

Mr. Sichamba, a known associate of former President Edgar Lungu, is on trial alongside his wife Nambela, son David, and two others facing charges of acquiring 140 properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime between 2015 and 2021.

The witness is expected to be cross-examined by the defense team tomorrow, February 20, 2025.

-Diamond TV