R&B star Ne-Yo is fully embracing his polyamorous lifestyle and isn’t shy about sharing his perspective on love and relationships.

The singer was spotted in Beverly Hills on Tuesday with two of his partners, confidently dishing on his open approach to relationships.

Speaking to TMZ, Ne-Yo revealed that there’s “no limit” to the number of girlfriends he could have, explaining how he vibes with potential partners. His candid comments underscore his commitment to polyamory, a lifestyle choice he has become more vocal about since his divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay.

When asked about Omarion’s recent claim of being celibate for three years, Ne-Yo offered a response that left little doubt about his own stance on celibacy. While the full clip reveals his unfiltered thoughts, it’s clear that Ne-Yo is content with his current relationship dynamic and has no plans to take a similar vow.

Ne-Yo has previously suggested that people should be allowed to marry multiple partners, reflecting his belief in the freedom to structure relationships in a way that works best for those involved.