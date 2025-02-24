Nearly 200 South African soldiers wounded, pregnant or sick in DRC, evacuation delayed

Nearly 200 SANDF soldiers wounded, pregnant or sick in DRC, evacuation delayed





Nearly 200 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are wounded or ill amid fierce clashes with M23 rebels.





The figure, yet to be officially confirmed, includes seriously injured troops and two pregnant soldiers, highlighting the growing toll on South Africa’s deployment.



The crisis deepens as the SANDF mourns 14 deaths this month alone.





Many wounded face amputations, infections, and worsening conditions, yet a planned evacuation collapsed last Friday, leaving them stranded.



Defence Minister Angie Motshekga assured their return “soon” but offered no timeline.





Logistical challenges and limited resources hamper rescue efforts, with private air ambulances and regional allies stepping in.





Analysts warn the SANDF is overstretched against a formidable enemy, raising urgent questions about South Africa’s military readiness and regional commitment.