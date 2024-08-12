Nebula George Heinz Aircraft Manufacturing is not listed anywhere and has no digital footprint- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Phantom Aircraft Manufacturer



This company, Nebula George Heinz Aircraft Manufacturing is not listed anywhere and has no digital footprint!



A mere search reveals nothing on Google, except some entries from Zambia’s own pages.



The comoany seems to have established a LinkedIn page just now iwth 72 followers which is far too little for a company of this size.



Someone must stop this Albert Halwampa from engaging the nation in his hallucinations.



Aircraft Manufacturing to be set up in Zambia -ZDA



After announcing an investment debacle of $72billion and six million hectares of land to be given to a vietnamese investor, Zambia Development Agency, Director General, Albert Halwampa is back with another grandiose project. He says ZDA has found an investor that will set up an aircraft manufacturing plant in Zambia.



Belwo is the ZDA story.



Nebula George Heinz Aircraft Manufacturing Plans to Setup Manufacturing Plant in Zambia



Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Director General Mr. Albert Halwampa met with Nebula George Heinz Aircraft Manufacturing a company that wants to set up an aircraft manufacturing plant in Zambia.