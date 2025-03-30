NEED TO DEAL WITH IRREGULARITIES SURROUNDING CDF, IT HAS POTENTIAL IF MANAGED PROPERLY – MPEZENI





Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni People has urged government to address irregularities surrounding Constituency Development Fund, CDF.





The Paramount Chief believes the fund has potential to drive development and improve livelihoods if managed effectively.



However, he raised concerns about the misapplication of funds, citing un-deserving beneficiaries, lack of project monitoring and zero transparency and accountability.





The Paramount Chief also emphasized the need to empower local contractors by prioritizing them in contract awards to boost the local economy.



He expressed concern that local contractors are being side-lined in favour of outsiders for CDF projects.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni made these remarks when a BBC Media Action crew and Breeze FM paid a courtesy visit on him at his Ephindukeni palace.



Breeze FM