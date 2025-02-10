NEGLIGENCE AND SABOTAGE HAS COSTED UPND IN PETAUKE- Edward Roy Makayi

NEGLIGENCE AND SABOTAGE HAS COSTED UPND IN PETAUKE



By Edward Roy Makayi.



Honestly I feel for president HH he is being taken for a ride by selfish people.





I SAID here that politically speaking there is no way UPND can win Petauke seat without compromising. But most of all what has costed UPND is SABOTAGE and NEGLIGENCE. Being on the ground this was a winnable elections at all cost if only people where interested to win it by obeying and doing what was needed.

When I stepped in Kawambwa within a day I felt the vibe that there is politics going on but in Petauke it was more of meetings and luxury at lodges with little impactful ground work needed for the high stake elections like Petauke.

Some official in a meeting when I raised the Matter that you people are not serious here I was told this seat was won 6 months ago no need to worry and panic and that us people from lusaka we are just bringing confusion.

My team will do post election analysis of PETAUKE. It will be very painful but truth must be told as it is. If heads won’t row this will be the trend everywhere next year.



CIC PRESS TEAM