SNIPPETS FROM THE PRESS CONFERENCE

By Kellys Kaunda

1. You demanded, you insisted, you persisted that he addresses a press conference to address “the elephant in the room”. He came and did just that – the Milingo, DPP and KCM unholy trinity. No sooner than he had finished than you launched your epic tirade of verbal artillery rubbishing everything the man said!



2. When the President announced that his Congolese counterpart is coming to discuss the looming opportunity presented by electric cars by leveraging both countries’ mineral resources, oh that was music to my ears!



3. I loved the question of what Zambia should be doing seeing that two major wheat producers were at war when the country could ramp up the production of the produce. Wars create opportunities for those that can identify them and move in quickly.



4. The Nakachinda Enigma: watch the space – this is one politician that will test the commitment of the UPND President’s commitment to the democratic principles of freedom of expression and basic human rights.



5. Rightly so, the President said KCM needs a commercial solution and not legal wars. I fully endorse this approach hence my support for the DPP and whoever took part in the negotiations for Milingo’s immunity because the latter, as the President noted, was the stumbling block! Better walk past Milingo’s alleged offences than risk the Zambian economy by holding KCM by its throat when it is supposed to be breathing cash for the country.