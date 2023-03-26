Neighbour confesses to killing young Chikondi Banda

A TWENTY-four year old man of Lusaka’s Garden Compound has admitted to murdering 10-year old Chikondi Banda whom he abducted last week.

Nalukui Akafekwa who is currently in police custody awaiting a formal charge of murder told investigators that he picked Chikondi from school on March 17, 2023 before ending his life and dumping him in a maize field in Emmasdale area around 21:00 hours of the same day.

Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale told Kalemba in statement that, Nalukui led Police officers to where he committed the crime from and also revealed that his motive was to get money from the boy’s parents.

“He (Akafekwa) lives in the same neighborhood with the deceased’s family members in Garden Compound,” revealed Mwale.

Kalemba