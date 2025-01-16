NEIGHBOURHOOD SHOCKED TO LEARN OF CORPSE WITHIN



…..Family lived normal life with parties, prayers.



NEIGHBOURS of a man of Lusaka’s Garden Township whose skeletal remains were found locked in his bedroom have revealed that his family lived a normal lifestyle, which included hosting parties and prayers.





From interviews conducted, the Daily Mail has established that while no relatives or visitors were allowed to enter the house, there was one frequent visitor who came through for prayers.



One source added that Mrs Kalaba reportedly had plans to open a church and was often referred to as amai Busa.





“The family was just acting normal. Last October was the mother’s birthday. They celebrated and music was playing, not knowing there was a body inside,” one person from within the neighbourhood said.





“Even Christmas, they celebrated like everything was normal, they also prayed a lot, you would not suspect. They would pray from morning, afternoon to evening. There was another friend of the mother who used to come and they prayed together.”



