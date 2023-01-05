NELLY MUTTI ELECTED TO COMMONWEALTH SPEAKERS STANDING COMMITTEE

Speaker of National Assembly NELLY MUTTI has been elected to represent other African Speakers on the Standing Committee of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth.

She was elected at the on-going twenty-sixth Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in the Australian capital Canberra.

Other Speakers elected are Speaker of Kenya MOSES WETANG’ULA and Mauritian Speaker SOOROOJDEV PHOOKER.

Ms. MUTTI says her election demonstrates the confidence the Commonwealth has in the Zambian Parliament especially on the advancement of the tenets of democracy and Zambia’s respect for the rule of law.

The Speaker says she will use her new portfolio to advance effective measures of deliberating matters in the conference which will benefit the Commonwealth and its people.

And in her keynote address during the conference, Ms. MUTTI said Parliaments should leverage on modern digital innovations that enable the democratic involvement and participation of citizens in discussing public policy matters and the general welfare of citizens.

Ms. MUTTI said Legislatures must ensure they are not left behind due to strict adherence to parliamentary traditions, customs and practice.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia ELIAS MUNSHYA has congratulated the Speaker on her election to the Commonwealth Committee.

According to Commonwealth records, the Zambian Parliament is one of the few in the world that effectively implemented sittings of the House in a hybrid approach during the pandemic without disrupting the sessions.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary Press at the Zambian High Commission in Australia CHARLES MUCHOLO

CREDIT: ZNBC