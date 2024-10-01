NELLY MUTTI FOUNDATION DONATES SANITARY PADS TO KABWE DISTRICT SCHOOLS



The Nelly Mutti Foundation has donated sanitary pads to various schools in Kabwe District. Speaking at David Ramushu School in Kabwe, Ms. Nelly Mutti, the foundation’s chairperson and Zambia’s first female Speaker of the National Assembly, emphasized the organization’s mission to inspire and mentor young girls and boys.



The donation was made possible through partnerships with Huawei and the Health Learners Institution. Ms. Mutti highlighted the importance of supporting female Members of Parliament, noting that women hold only 15% of seats in the House.



As a Member of Parliament herself, Ms. Mutti stressed the need for collective responsibility in helping children, particularly in areas where the government cannot provide everything. She praised government’s initiative to provide free education, being a product of it herself.



Ms. Mutti urged everyone to contribute, no matter how small, to make a significant impact in ensuring the girl child is kept in school.



Meanwhile, Central Province Minister Katuba Constituency- Hon Mwabashike Nkulukusa MP praised the Nelly Mutti Foundation for donating sanitary pads to schools in Kabwe. During a courtesy call from Speaker Nelly Mutti, the minister underscored the importance of supporting girls’ education and women’s participation in politics.



The Minister said the donation aligns with government’s free education initiative and encourages women parliamentarians. Minister Nkulukusa noted that retaining female MPs is crucial, and initiatives like this “kill two birds with one stone.”



He also highlighted Kabwe’s growth, citing new investments, including a $1 million cotton outgrower scheme and mineral discoveries. He said the province aims to increase its GDP from 40 billion to 60 billion Kwacha by next year.



And Kabwe Central member of Parliament Hon. Chrizoster H. PHIRI thanked the Nelly Mutti foundation for accepting her call to support the girl child in her constituency. She said the donation is timely as it has come at the time when exams are nearby, saying that she does not want to see any absenteeism from a girl child because of menstrual hygiene.



Representing the parliamentary caucus on child health, Bwacha member of Parliament HON. SYDNEY MUSHANGA who is the caucus secretary general lauded the Nelly Mutti foundation and the Speaker of the national Assembly for playing a leading role in ensuring the girl child is kept in school through the donation of sanitary pads. He appealed to the Nelly Mutti foundation to extend its support to Bwacha Constituency noting that the event was centered in Kabwe Central Constituency.



By Alexander Mwaba

SPICE FM 91.1 Kabwe NEWS