Neo spends a night In Police Cell

The sensational and vocalist King of Hearts Neo Slayer Zambia was on Monday evening arrested for allegedly blackmailing a Kabanana resident

The Kabanana police were made to believe that the named woman of Kabana compound had a conversation with Neo Slayer Zambia via his Facebook page that resulted into the named woman sending her nudes to him. The Scammers behind Neo Slayer’s fake facebook page in return started blackmailing the named woman to send them money in exchange of the scammers not to publicise her nudes to the public. It is allegedly that the named woman sent a K500 to the scammers not once but several times because they kept on demanding for more money and threatening her of releasing her nudes to the public.

Neo Slayer Zambia was released after thorough investigations that confirmed that the named woman wasn’t dealing with Neo but his impersonators.

Beware of scammers and guid your privacy jealously.