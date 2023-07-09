NEPHEW ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO MURDER UNCLE

A 27-year-old man of Kalima Ngo’mbe village in Luangwa has been arrested for Attempted Murder after he stabbed his 49-year-old uncle with a knife.

Henry Nkhazi is alleged to have committed the offence, Friday afternoon, after his uncle asked him about the whereabouts of a missing bucket which they normally use when drawing water.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga tells Byta FM Zambia News that this inquiry did not sit well with the suspect, who in turn became angry and stabbed his uncle.

He says the victim, identified as Wilson Mwanza, sustained multiple stab wounds on the left and right ribs, right hand as well as on the forehead.

Hamoonga says police rushed to the scene after they received a report and recorded statements from credible witnesses.

He however says a statement could not be recorded from the victim as he is in a critical condition and solely dependent on a life support machine at Katondwe Mission Hospital.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9