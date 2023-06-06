Nephew arrested raping his aunt

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by her 31-year-old nephew after she was from bathing.



Copperbelt province police commanding officer, Peacewell Mweemba said the incident happened when the victim 25 went into the bathroom to take a bath while wrapped in a chitenge material.



However, shortly after she came out of the bathroom, Joseph Shula allegedly pounced on her.

“The suspect then covered her mouth with his hand to avoid her shouting and went on to undress the victim and inserted his penis into her private parts,” he said.



Mr Mweemba said the victim sustained a painful vagina and general body pains.

He said Shula was immediately apprehended by members of the family and some neighbours who took him to Mushili

Police Post where the matter was reported.



Mr Mweemba said Shula will appear in court soon.



Meanwhile, a man of Chipulukusu is on the run after he allegedly defiled a 15-year-old neighbour.

(Mwebantu)