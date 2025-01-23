Nervers Mumba has become one of the greatest disappointment of the last 35 years multi-party dispensesion -Amb. Muhabi Lungu





Amb Muhabi Lungu wrote



“I am really sorry to comment on Nevers. But he has become one of the greatest disappointment of the last 35 years multi-party dispensesion; On a personal level, one of my greatest regrets in that I actually supported and campaigned vigorously for him to become the MMD President… “





“Several year earlier, he had appointed me, without my consultation, Secretary General of his Christian Coalition when it had been turned into a party sometime in 2000 or 2001; I still have the letter if he disputes. He came to my home to deliver the letter himself.”



“I declined and told him plainly but politely that I was uncomfortable with certain character traits I had detected in him; for example is apparent austenious living which I thought was a danger for a politician. Several years later, my Sister Dora and Pastor Nakachinda convinced me that he had “matured and grown up”….anD prepared at giving people a second chance, I ignored my intuition and supported him..Boy do I regret this decision.”





“Today, he can ignore all these clear breaches of human rights just so he can be in good books with the powers that be so he can continue living a preferred lifestyle of life. It’s really appalling. …. Let those who forward messages from this group quickly send him my message. Such behavior such as his must be called out publicly”