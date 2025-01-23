Nervers Mumba has become one of the greatest disappointment of the last 35 years multi-party dispensesion -Amb. Muhabi Lungu

Amb Muhabi Lungu wrote
“I am really sorry to comment on Nevers. But he has become one of the greatest disappointment of the last 35 years multi-party dispensesion; On a personal level, one of my greatest regrets in that I actually supported and campaigned vigorously for him to become the MMD President… “
“Several year earlier, he had appointed me, without my consultation, Secretary General of his Christian Coalition when it had been turned into a party sometime in 2000 or 2001; I still have the letter if he disputes. He came to my home to deliver the letter himself.”
“I declined and told him plainly but politely that I was uncomfortable with certain character traits I had detected in him; for example is apparent austenious living which I thought was a danger for a politician. Several years later, my Sister Dora and Pastor Nakachinda convinced me that he had “matured and grown up”….anD prepared at giving people a second chance, I ignored my intuition and supported him..Boy do I regret this decision.”
“Today, he can ignore all these clear breaches of human rights just so he can be in good books with the powers that be so he can continue living a preferred lifestyle of life. It’s really appalling. …. Let those who forward messages from this group quickly send him my message. Such behavior such as his must be called out publicly”
Just shut up and sit down. You are making noise.
Mumba is a fallen angel that forsake God in exchange for icimbala. Hunger has completely made him jettison his principles.
Vote wisely in 2026.
But surely where on esrth can we see such a group of thieves and evil minds rise up to fight a Man of God who is absolutely right in what he said and almost all of us are seeing the good things the UPND government has and is still doing comapred to the PF blood thirsty murderers. You killed people, you stole from the majority Zambian citizens both their resources and rights/pride. You gassed your own citizens and many even lost their lives during gassing, you created a caderism that beat and insouted Zambians, you promoted regionalism and tribalism. What type of people are you sure, Muhabi who have no drop of tears (and remorse) in your eyes for fellow citizens. Mukafwa Ubuntu saana you children of the devil. And for your own information Dr. Nervous Mumba is not just an ordinary person as you see him in your dirt politics; he is a Minister of the Most High God who has (1) Annointing on Him and (2) Annointing in him. These two are very active and mavoulaously working with power in him if you are not careful, you will invite curses on yourself because you are dealing with an extra ordinary person. Humble yourself and repeat.