Selling to the grid, also known as net metering, is a process that allows homeowners or energy generators to export excess energy back to the grid and receive compensation for it. Here’s a simplified overview of how it works:

Installation: You install a renewable energy system (e.g., solar panels or wind turbines) connected to your home’s electrical system. Energy Generation: Your system generates electricity, which is used to power your home. Excess Energy: If your system produces more energy than your home needs, the excess is fed back into the grid through a specialized meter called a net meter. Net Metering: The net meter measures the amount of energy you export to the grid and offsets your energy consumption when you need it. Compensation: If you produce more energy than you consume, your utility company (in this case, ZESCO) compensates you for the excess energy at a predetermined rate.

In Zambia, the cabinet approved net metering on June 10, 2024, allowing consumers to generate electricity for their own use and export excess power to the grid, as mentioned in the post. ZESCO Limited provides more information on their website (www.zesco.co.zm) and mobile app