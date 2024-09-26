NET METERING PROGRAM EXPECTED TO INJECT 127.5 MW INTO NATIONAL GRID



By Michael Kaluba



The Energy Regulation Board -ERB has disclosed that the country’s net metering project is expected to generate 127.5 megawatts of power, equivalent to 10% of ZESCO’s historical distribution peak demand.



The project, launched by Zesco Limited, allows households and commercial entities to produce electricity through solar panels and export excess energy to the grid.



ERB Manager – Public Relations, Namukolo Kasumpa, confirmed the projections, citing the initiative’s potential to promote renewable energy and reduce energy deficits while boosting the country’s energy capacity.



Experts however warn that high upfront costs may hinder widespread adoption with installation costs varying widely, ranging from k20,000 to k50,000 for solar systems, k5,000 to k15,000 for inverters, and about k10,000 for bi-directional meters.



Despite these challenges, the Zambian government has indicated commitment to expanding renewable energy sources as Zambia currently faces a significant energy shortage, including power outages and a reliance on hydropower.



PHOENIX NEWS