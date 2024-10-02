Netanyahu says Iran made ‘big mistake’ and ‘will pay for it’

Netanyahu says Iran will pay for missile attack, as Israel sends more troops into Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran “made a big mistake tonight, and will pay for it”.

Speaking at the opening of a cabinet meeting, the Israeli PM says Iran “does not understand” his country’s “determination to retaliate” against its enemies.

“They will understand,” he says. “We will stand by the rule we established: whoever attacks us – we will attack” them. (BBC News)