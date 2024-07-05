Never imagined paying a courtesy call on Edgar Lungu is a capital crime , Cries  Miles ‘Mbappe’ Sampa

“Never imagined paying a courtesy call on the former Republican President ECL is a capital crime.
My inbox full of the ” the ‘system’ will eliminate you”. Well so be it if thats the price for listening to Voices of the people to check on him & other senior statesmen”- Miles Sampa
What cheap and nonsensical politics are these. Insinuating that you’re being followed when in actual sense it’s not the case. Really cheap political milage and just seeking public sympathy. This is how pipo destroy their political career. We watch the space.
Impeach this man. He find what he is doing a joke yet has little concern about the disruption and the electorate that will be affect by the non sense he has done.
Deal with the PF confusion, didnt the courts suggest that the issues you sent to the ConCourt were internal. Sampa one of the issues that led to you being put in that position is that you wanted elections and direct in the party.
Now has your “tete” with ECL addressed that? You have basically cowed down to the man and swept the iasues under the rug? Instead of dealing the issues like men, you start deflecting and blaming others for yourself created mess and failure to follow your own laws as a Party.
Introspection. Until you do an honest and sincere introspection as a Party you will be “going around in circles”.
Are you.also in solidarity with the expelled MPs?
What are you impeaching him for. As a party president helped, encouraged and masterminded the conference by this administration we are not surprised but the gloves are off I can assure you you UPND you will not win these seats it’s in the provinces that you are hated and your supporters no longer see any reason to campaign for you
Tribalist pafwenamwina
Miles Sampa and Chilufya Tayali strike me as identical Twins from one mother one father. They seem to stand for nothing in life, no different from an amoeba or chameleon