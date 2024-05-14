Nevers can’t eat with both hands – Sichilima

THE Operation Save MMD has demanded that Nevers Mumba should quit politics for him to continue receiving a state salary.

Dr Mumba is MMD president.

On Saturday, the Mast Newspaper run a story that revealed that Dr Mumba was on a Government payroll which was 80 percent of the sitting Vice President.

“We have been informed that Dr. Mumba had been appointed as special envoy to the President, receiving 80 percent of the Vice President salary. Furthermore, he has been provided with a government pool vehicle and his driver, a Peter Lengwe has also been put on government payroll https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/