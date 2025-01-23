LEST we all forget, Nevers Mumba is a convicted criminal who was saved from serving time in jail.
Nevers was found guilty of two charges of abuse of Authority of Office by a court of law in Zambia. The two offences were committed when he served as High Commissioner to Canada.
He was convicted by Ndola High Court Deputy Registrar Joshua Banda sitting as Lusaka Magistrate.
In the charge, he was found guilty of willfully failing to comply with applicable procedure relating to management of public funds – daily nation
What is this Daily Nothing try to tell us and what is the subject matter here? They might as well tell us about their corruption convict boss Richard Sakala who graduated from Mukobeko Prison University after undergoing a five year program in deceit engineering, hence his founding of this peddler of lies called Daily Nation.
Daily nation, Just like your boss, he’s a convicted criminal