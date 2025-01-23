Nevers Mumba is a convicted criminal- Daily nation

LEST we all forget, Nevers Mumba is a convicted criminal who was saved from serving time in jail.





Nevers was found guilty of two charges of abuse of Authority of Office by a court of law in Zambia. The two offences were committed when he served as High Commissioner to Canada.





He was convicted by Ndola High Court Deputy Registrar Joshua Banda sitting as Lusaka Magistrate.





In the charge, he was found guilty of willfully failing to comply with applicable procedure relating to management of public funds – daily nation