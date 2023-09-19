NEVERS MUMBA IS BEING USED AS A TOOL TO INCITE OPPOSITION ARRESTS- PF SG NAKACINDA.

…………says there’s nothing illegal in giving an interview to a foreign media house.

Lusaka……………Tuesday, September 19, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has alleged that Former Vice President DR Nevers Mumba is being used as a tool to try and incite for some unlawful arrests of opposition leaders.

This relates to the drama that has surrounded the aftermath of Interviews Certain Opposition figures gave to a foreign Media institution.

Hon Nakacinda said there is nothing illegal and wrong in giving an interview to a foreign media house.

He said there was no fake statement said in the interview based on what he and other colleagues stated.

Hon Nakacinda said the comments were not meant to cause issues between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“In relation to the mission, the observer mission that Dr Nevers Mumba had been nominated. We had raised Concern on his appointment about the suitability of the Gentleman and also predicted of the conduct we expected of him to exhibit which we were vindicated.

From what I and other colleagues said, there is nothing said which was false. The Current President, in opposition being a member of the Brenthurst foundation which Chamisa is also a member, naturally they are very close. Even during Inauguration, something unconventional happened when Opposition leaders Nelson Chamisa and Mmusi Maimane attended,” he said.

Hon Nakacinda said it will be embarrassing for Government to succumb to that.

He blasted Obvious Mwaliteta for making unsubstantiated comments meant to promote violence and anarchy

“We sympathize with Mwaliteta and Matambo who do not know what they are talking about. Our comments were not meant to bring issues between Zambia and Zimbabwe. Their conduct were anti- pan Africanism and not professional,” Hon Nakacinda said.