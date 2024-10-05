NEVERS MUMBA MUST CONCENTRATE ON EATING ILLEGAL BENEFITS HE IS DERIVING FROM THE STATE- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

NEVERS MUMBA MUST CONCENTRATE ON EATING ILLEGAL BENEFITS HE IS DERIVING FROM THE STATE

Lusaka – Saturday 5th, October 2024

We have recently noted numerous and desperate media statements and videos emnanating from the so-called Movement for Multiparty Democracy President, Dr. Nevers Mumba, offering unsolicited advice, commentary and political attacks to both the Patriotic Front and its President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Other members of the Oppositiom such as Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe and Patriots for Economic Porgress President, Sean Tembo, have not been spared by Mumba’s unwarranted attacks.

We wish to put it clear and from the outset that Dr. Mumba’s views are noted but rejected for their utter dishonesty and hypocrisy displayed.

Since his term expired as MMD President in 2022, one would expect that Dr. Mumba would devote his energies to prepare the Party to host Convention that should pick his successor through this long-awaited process.

Dr. Mumba has, however, chosen to use his position as MMD President to destroy the MMD and attempt to shape it as a surrogate mouthpiece and branch of the UPND.

The MMD party as an Opposition, its long and rich history was expected to join forces with other political parties and social formations, in providing checks and balances and making the UPND party, as a ruling party, accountable to Zambians.

However, Dr. Mumba has unashamedly reduced himself to a praise singer in President Hichilema’s royal court.

As an Opposition Party, we are focused on more serious issues troubling our country, but this constant rattle from Dr. Mumba needs to be responded to with the hope that he may return to a place of decency during the conduct of civic and political affairs of our country.

The economy is failing, there is a cost of living crisis, Zambians have been subjected to the worst power cuts ever, hospitals have no medicines, medical supplies and laboratory reagents, there is a critical shortage of blood, while diagnosis equipments such as xrays, CT Scans, MRI and the cancer disease hospital is literally closed.

The unemployment crisis, the rising poverty levels, rising debt and inflation, and the general malaise affecting both the economy and our people place this country in a serious crisis.

We are witnessing a rush to the bottom like a country at war.

Further the country is fighting to reclaim and restore democracy, expand the shrinking democratic space as President Hichilema is determined to nestle a dictatorship and tyrannical state.

It is here where Zambians would expect a voice of reason and light from Dr. Mumba, especially, that he also fronts himself as a Pastor.

It is clear, therefore, that Dr. Mumba’s obsession with President Edgar Lungu arises from his hatred and bitterness, for whatever reasons and justifications he harbours.

This is strange for a Man of God, a Gospel Minister that should practice love and not hatred, magnanimity and not bitterness.

Although he is MMD President, Dr. Mumba has since been placed on government payroll as a result of his 14-months stint as Vice President of the Republic to President Levy Mwanawasa.

We would advise him to appreciate these benefits as sacrificial gifts coming from burdened and suffering Zambians and not as partisan pittance payments from the UPND.

Dr. Mumba must be decent enough to allow the Opposition to work in its own space while he continues to shower praises on President Hichilema and the UPND.

Issued by

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT