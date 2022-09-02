NEVERS MUMBA’S PRESIDENCY IN MMD HAS COME TO AN END SAYS HOWARD KUNDA.



Former MMD muchinga Member of parliament Howard kunda has called on MMD president Dr.Nevers Mumba to handover power to the next president who will be elected at the convention saying that his time has elapsed.



Mr Kunda had cited Article 40 (1) of the MMD constitution which states that the Party president shall hold office for two terms of five years each and will not be eligible for reelection.



It is for that reason mr Kunda has called on MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba to handover his power saying that he is no longer a leader of the party because his term was over on 25th May, 2022.



Speaking to the media in Ndola today, Mr kunda advised Dr Mumba to realize that the move is not personal but the demand of the constitution which he says can not be abrogated by the party which is anchored on democracy and has produced 3 heads of state and ruled the country for 20years.



Mr kunda noted that the syndrome of getting read of political parties which ruled the country should come to an end stating that some of the parties did even better than the current ones.



He further reminded Zambians that the economy was doing very well at a time they were in power adding that if it was given chance to return power it would transform the current grappling economy.

