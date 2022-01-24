NEVERS MUMBA’S TIME IS UP, SAYS MUYUNDA

…He must gracefully leave in February without being pushed, says MMD suspended official

By SIMON MUNTEMBA

As his extended tenure comes to an end in February this year, Dr Nevers Mumba must gracefully leave the party presidency without being pushed because he has lamentably failed, suspended MMD Munali Constituency chairperson Rupiah Muyunda has said.

But Dr Mumba has opted not to respond to Mr Muyunda saying, “I have no comment to make.”

In an interview, Mr Muyunda, suspended last year for gross indiscipline, said it was time up for Dr Mumba and his executive of being at the helm of the MMD.

He claimed that Dr Mumba’s chance to go past his tenure which ended last year in April was coming to an end in February.

Mr Muyunda said Dr Mumba should not continue forcing himself on MMD members but gracefully leave the party presidency next month without being pushed.

“In life there will come a time when people will say ‘enough is enough’, and that ‘enough is enough’ is coming next month. So, I urge you Mr. President, hand over power. So next month we expect you to do as wise so that we can respect you as an elder and as a statesman,” Mr Muyunda said.

He also accused Dr Mumba of having failed the party and making it irrelevant in people’s eyes due to bad leadership.

But when contacted, Dr Mumba said, “no comment.”