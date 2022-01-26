Nevers removes shirt for UPND/PF fight

EFFERVESCENT Pentecostal preacher man, Nevers Mumba, this afternoon got some stake in the ongoing UPND /PF beef in the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election campaigns.

Dr Mumba who is the only surviving strongman in MMD after tossing out Felix Mutati to MDC and dumping Nakacinda into the PF today joined the fray of campaigns in Kabwata.

At his rally at Chilenje Hall, Mumba, at least in speech, swapped his blue MMD colours with red for UPND, as he urged people to vote for the UPND’s Andrew Tayengwa to protect the increased CDF from the sticky figures of the corruption tainted PF and its offshoots.

The clergyman-turned-politician also refused prayers by PF that the New Dawn of the UPND government should kiss and hug them in a Reconciliation Agreement which would see them pardoned for looting the country.

To the contrary, Dr. Mumba has said the former government leaders must be allowed to dance to the music of justice in court and repay what they stole and only after punishment should they be dusted, hugged and kissed in reconciliation.

Dr. Mumba was flanked by Elizabeth Chitika, Winnie Zaloumis and the UPND candidate Tayengwa.

Kalemba January 25, 2022