NEW APOSTOLIC SUES BREAKAWAY CHURCH

The New Apostolic Church of Zambia (NAC) has sued the True Apostolic Church in the Lusaka High Court for interfering in its smooth operations.

The Church has cited Tonge Sitali as the defendant in the matter in his capacity as the overseer of True Apostolic Church (TAC).

In a statement of claim, NAC says the True Apostolic Church has been accusing it of supporting gay and lesbians’ rights hence the breakaway.

However, despite TAC breaking away from the New Apostolic Church, the Church has been using publications belonging to the plaintiff and trespassing on its properties.

The New Apostolic Church is now seeking for an order restraining the defendant or his agents from vandalizing, entering its buildings and threatening its leaders.

The Church also wants damages for infringement of copyrights.

By Rhodah Mvula

Diamond TV