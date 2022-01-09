NEW BREED OF DIPLOMATS NEEDED TO PROMOTE ZAMBIA ABROAD.RECALL ALL PF CADRES.

Zambia’s image was tarnished when the PF party was in power due to their lawlessness, the high levels of corruption in their governance and police brutality. Investor confidence was at low, many refused to invest in Zambia due to the insecurity they had.

Those sent abroad by the PF, most of them did nothing to promote the image of our country but used missions as PF structures. Citizens were treated with suspicion when they visited their own missions.

Zambia needs a new breed of diplomats that understand our foreign policy well and are able to promote our country through nation branding. It is important that we tap into the much needed investment opportunities for the country to benefit.

We have been training citizens at the Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies for a long time now for such purposes through a law enacted in parliament in 1995.

I can only appeal to the New Dawn Government to prioritize targeting missions to bring in foreign investments. Mission must not be treated by those sent there as holiday hotspots, we are losing out on billions of dollars’ worth of investments simply because the work attitude is non-existence. If President Hakainde Hichilema in one visit can bring in £1billion pounds worth of investments ,why not our missions!

The New Dawn Government should recall all the Pf cadres hiding in those missions who have done nothing but enjoy our tax payer’s money. Let us send competent men and women who are ready to serve our missions abroad well.

Aka Sumbwa

Upnd media nationwide network