BALLY FIRES AND REPLACES NEW CHAVUMA DC

Republican President and Commander in Chief of the Zambian armed Forces His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilama has with immediate effect fired Chavuma DC has been fired and replaced newly appointed Chavuma District Commissioner Mbundu Shindanyi and has since replaced him with Mr. Kasonda who was untill his appointment Chavuma District UPND Chairperson.

This development comes after UPND structures in the District rejected the appointment of accusing him of having dumped the UPND and working against the party during the 2021 general elections.