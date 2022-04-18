Newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Mr. Du Xiaohui arrived in Zambia on Sunday afternoon and affirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Zambia.

The new Ambassador takes up office at a time when Zambia and China relations appear frosty as the new Dawn administration adopted a Look West Policy, neglecting a long held strong ties with China.

Upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda Airport in Lusaka, Ambassador Du and his wife were welcomed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Director of the Department of Development Cooperation and International Organisations Mr. Sylvester Mundanda, Mr. Lai Bo, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy and other Embassy Officers are also among the welcoming team.

In a brief speech upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Ambassador Du said that the all-weather friendship between China and Zambia was forged by Chairman Mao Zedong, Premier Zhou Enlai, President Kaunda and other founding fathers, and has been carefully nurtured by President Xi Jinping and generations of leaders of the two countries.

He said the Zambia-China ties have stood the test of time and is deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples.

“China-Zambia relations have become a benchmark for China-Africa friendship and a model of South-South cooperation. China-Africa relations are now at a historical starting point of building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, and both China and Zambia have entered a new stage of development, Ambassador Du said.

He pledged that his colleagues will uphold the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation proposed by President Xi Jinping.

Ambassador Du said he will work to forge ahead courageously with people from all walks of life, endow the China-Zambia traditional friendship with new connotations of the times, benefit the two countries and peoples, and continue to make contributions to China-Africa friendship, South-South cooperation and world peace.

Mr. Du is the 16th Chinese Ambassador to Zambia.

He previously held posting in Hamburg, Germany and Malta.