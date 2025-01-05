NEW COPPER QUEENS COACH EXPECTED IN ZAMBIA TOMORROW TO PREPARE FOR MALAWI, ETHIOPIA & BOTSWANA.





The New Zambia Women’s national team coach Nora Hauptle is Expected to arrive in Zambia tomorrow Sunday,5th 2025 as she is expected to lead the copper Queens in the four nations tournament to be hosted in Zambia on the copper-belt province.





Zambia and Botswana will be using the friendlies to Prepare for the 2025 WAFCON which will start on 2nd July this year in Morocco.





FOUR NATIONS TOURNEY PARTICIPATING TEAM’S.



Zambia 🇿🇲 (host)

Malawi 🇲🇼

Botswana 🇧🇼

Ethiopia 🇲🇲



(🖋️ James Jay Mphande – 🏪 Mukoka)