NEW CURRICULUM IMPLEMENTATION HITS SNAG IN NALOLO CONSTITUENCY



Over 100 children who qualified for form 1 in Nalolo Constituency, Western province, have dropped out of school due to inadequate Secondary Schools in the area.





This crisis has emerged following the roll out of the new education curriculum, which requires form 1 students to be reassigned to secondary schools.

Nalolo district has only four secondary schools, with 63 primary schools, making it challenging for students to access secondary education.





The situation is further complicated by the fact that 25 primary schools that previously offered grade 8 can no longer do so under the new curriculum.



Parents in Nalolo west bank have expressed concerns that the lack of secondary schools will disadvantage their children and may lead to an increase in teenage pregnancies.





The parents fear that children will be forced to become weekly boarders in distant areas, making it difficult for them to be monitored.



In response to this crisis, Nalolo constituency member of parliament, Imanga Wamunyima Junior, has assured the public that he is engaging with the Ministry of Education to find immediate solutions.





the Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima, is scheduled to deliver a Ministerial statement today to address the challenges surrounding the implementation of the new curriculum.





While acknowledging the progressive nature of the new curriculum, MP Wamunyima emphasized the need for adequate mitigation measures to ensure its success.



QTV/QFM/NEWS